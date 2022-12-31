Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Position in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,187 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in GigCapital5 were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 216,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

