Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 993,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

