Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,379. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

