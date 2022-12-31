MUSE ENT NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,762.30 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $1,762.30 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00461552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.02913012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.03 or 0.29534601 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01928449 USD and is down -30.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,202.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

