Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Up 61.4% in December

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mustang Bio Trading Up 8.5 %

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 520,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,667. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

