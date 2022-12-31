MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 137.7% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.2% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 104.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

