MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.