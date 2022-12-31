MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

