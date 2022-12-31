MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 384 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

