MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $80,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

