MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $432.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $425.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

