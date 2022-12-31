MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $141.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

