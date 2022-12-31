My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $816,964.00 and approximately $645,772.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.01501665 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008633 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00017746 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036764 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.35 or 0.01725728 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.