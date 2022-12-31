MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.53

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.53 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

