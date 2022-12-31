Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Nano has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003836 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $84.56 million and approximately $695,039.20 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00420552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00888227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00584208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00249170 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

