Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.45.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

