Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $15,934.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,186,211 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

