Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $77.14 million and $869,555.12 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,553.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00423216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00890134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00586029 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00249338 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.