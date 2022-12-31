NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.55.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.