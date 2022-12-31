Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.03.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

NFLX opened at $294.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

