Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003. Network-1 Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

