Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 28.5% in December

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 129,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,978. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0584 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Insider Activity at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 87,237 shares of company stock worth $610,327 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 47.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 60,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

