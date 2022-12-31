Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,857. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
