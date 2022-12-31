Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Up 57.4% in December

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,857. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

