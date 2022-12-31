NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NRSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

