New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.
New York City REIT Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of NYC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 151,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. New York City REIT has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15.
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
