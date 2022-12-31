New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

New York City REIT Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 151,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. New York City REIT has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York City REIT

About New York City REIT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

