NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the November 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,308,740.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $76,244.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,050,408.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,895 shares of company stock worth $508,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 6,458,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 560.02, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.72%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

