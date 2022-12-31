NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Update

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NextMart Price Performance

Shares of NXMR stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. NextMart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

