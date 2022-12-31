Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Short Interest Update

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 368,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

