Northern Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 17.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

