Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the November 30th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.7 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

