NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 13th

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.87 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

