NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on January 13th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.87 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

