Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

