Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

