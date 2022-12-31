Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 880 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

