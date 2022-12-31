NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 343,900 shares trading hands.
NTG Clarity Networks Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About NTG Clarity Networks
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.