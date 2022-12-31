Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $195.14 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0341 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $195.14 million and $6.53 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.97 or 0.07225734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007553 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03407081 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,357,024.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

