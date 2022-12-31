Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.64 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $197.11 million and $7.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.59 or 0.07251050 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00066155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007671 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

