Oppenheimer Cuts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $97.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of MS opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

