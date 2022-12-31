Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0678 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227997 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

