ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth about $8,928,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 26.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Trading Down 0.6 %

ORIX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

