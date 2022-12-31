Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Update

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Össur hf. Price Performance

OSSFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Össur hf. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Get Össur hf. alerts:

Össur hf. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.