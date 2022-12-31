Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Groove Botanicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 2 15 0 2.88 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

This table compares Ovintiv and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 29.27% 53.16% 20.19% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $8.66 billion 1.45 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. focuses on developing EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

