Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT) Insider Purchases A$19,350.00 in Stock

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT – Get Rating) insider Jon Evensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.45 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,350.00 ($13,074.32).

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

