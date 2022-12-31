Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 20,100 shares traded.
Patriot Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Gold (PGOL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.