Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.46.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

