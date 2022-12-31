PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,937 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

