Perkins Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for about 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 20.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI stock remained flat at $25.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Perion Network

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

