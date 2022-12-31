Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of CTLP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 557,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,439. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

In related news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

