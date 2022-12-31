Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 792,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Fortress Biotech worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortress Biotech by 146.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Activity

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,620.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 million. Research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.