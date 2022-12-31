Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,126,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,637,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

